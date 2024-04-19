Grading the AFC North Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Cleveland Browns
Led by coordinator Jim Schwartz the Cleveland Browns’ defense was something to watch this past season. With 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett the leader of a front four that was arguably the best in the league, no team allowed more total yards and more passing yards in 2023.
The Browns did give up 38 offensive touchdowns and were tied for 13th in the league in points allowed (362). It should also be noted that Kevin Stefanski’s club gave up the football an NFL-high 37 times, with 28 of those courtesy of their five different starting quarterbacks. This unit did look somewhat helpless in the wild card loss at Houston, although quarterback Joe Flacco served up a pair of pick-sixes.
As far as the what general manager Andrew Berry was able to do this offseason, re-signing defensive end Za’Darius Smith and defensive tackle Shelby Harris was huge. It keeps the starting front four intact, along with Garrett and Davlin Tomlinson. They accounted for 24 of the club’s 49 sacks, 14.0 of those by Garrett.
Berry did swing a deal with the Broncos for wideout Jerry Jeudy. He also signed linebacker Jordan Hicks and running back D’Onta Foreman. All told, the plusses outweighed the minus. Now if quarterback Deshaun Watson can stay healthy...