Grading the AFC North Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Pittsburgh Steelers
A year ago, there was a different approach under newly-appointed general manager Omar Khan. The Pittsburgh Steelers were much more aggressive when it came to free agency. Khan addressed a specific position (inside linebacker) and revamped that unit.
The same thing happened this offseason. Mike Tomlin’s team started three different quarterbacks in 2023. Now Kenny Pickett (Eagles), Mitch Trubisky (Bills) and Mason Rudolph (Titans) are all with different franchises. Low cost options Russell Wilson (Broncos), Justin Fields (Bears via trade) and Kyle Allen (Bills) now make up the quarterback room. Pittsburgh has a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith, once the play-caller in Tennessee and lately the head coach of the Falcons. There are still some question marks on this side of the ball.
Another key departure is wide receiver Diontae Johnson. He was dealt to the Carolina Panthers in a deal that included Tomlin’s team picking up cornerback Donte Jackson. You could certainly argue that the team’s best offseason addition was quality linebacker Patrick Queen, who Khan signed away from the rival Ravens.
This offseason was more about getting rid of distractions and underperforming players. There’s been a lot of discussion about trading for a wide receiver (Brandon Aiyuk), but nothing has happened to date. The offensive line must still be addressed.