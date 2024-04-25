Grading the AFC West Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Grades for all 4 teams in the AFC West this offseason
It’s quickly becoming an NFL trivia question. When was the last time a team other than the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West? Ponder that for a moment.
In the meantime, what are the chances that the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers unseat Andy Reid’s team in 2024?
The Chiefs have reached the playoffs 10 times in the 11 seasons since Reid arrived in the 2013. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones. the team has played in six consecutive AFC title games, reached the Super Bowl four times, and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy three times since 2018.
Thanks to their 25-22 overtime over the 49ers in mid-February at Allegiant Stadium, Kansas City became the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the 2003 and ’04 New England Patriots.
While the Chiefs are a model of stability, the other three teams in the division have all made major changes this offseason. In the case of the Broncos, their primary starting quarterback the past two seasons was cut loose. For the Raiders and Chargers, both are under the command of head coaches that were not in those positions at the start of 2023.
Here are some grades when it comes to these four teams and their respective offseasons. By the way, the answer to the trivia question is the 2015 Denver Broncos.