Grading the AFC West Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
What grades have the AFC West teams earned in 2024?
Denver Broncos
The misery continues in the Mile High City. The Denver Broncos have not won a postseason game since stifling the Panthers in Super Bowl 50. The team’s last winning season came in 2016. The franchise has gone through a few head coaches and too many quarterbacks. Which brings us to…
When it was all said and done, the two-year Russell Wilson experiment was a failure. He and head coach Sean Payton did not see eye to eye in the latter’s first year in Denver. Wilson was released by the team this offseason and latched on with the Steelers, but it’s still costing the Broncos. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham remains with the team, and the club just traded for Jets’ first-round disappointment Zach Wilson.
The Broncos also parted ways with star safety Jason Simmons, who remains on the open market. The team also dealt wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Browns, while tackling-machine Josey Jewell signed with the Panthers.
Payton is certainly putting his stamp on this club, and it’s important to remember that the Broncos were 7-4 in their last 11 games after a dismal 1-5 start. This offseason has been more about cleaning house than adding pieces, although the club has prioritized the offensive line in free agency.