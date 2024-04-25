Grading the AFC West Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Kansas City Chiefs
After finishing 14-3 in 2022 and winning Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs looked to become the first NFL team to win back-to-back Super Bowls for the first time in nearly two decades. Andy Reid’s team went on to lose twice as many games as they had the previous season.
Still, the combination of Patrick Mahomes and a much-improved defensive unit saw a playoff run that saw the club stifle the Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium, knock off the Bills and Ravens on the road and outlast the Niners in overtime at Las Vegas.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo did an outstanding job in 2023, but his unit will now be without standout performers such as linebacker Willie Gay (Saints) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. The latter was given the franchise tag, and was then dealt to Tennessee.
Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was cut loose however the team added some new weapons for Mahomes in speedy Marquise Brown (Cardinals) and tight end Irv Smith Jr. (Bengals). Of course, it doesn’t seem to matter who lines up on offense as their talented signal-caller continues his magical run.
In terms of an offseason grade, general manager Brett Veach re-upped the vast majority of his starters who could have gone elsewhere. Job well done.