Grading the AFC West Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Las Vegas Raiders
You could make a case that the best move by the franchise this offseason had nothing at all to do with a player. It was déjà vu all over again in Sin City, but it feels like the Raiders got it right this time around.
Back in 2021, Rich Bisaccia took over as the team’s interim head coach when Jon Gruden resigned during the season. The Silver and Black wound up in the playoffs, but the team opted not to give him the job and hired Josh McDaniels instead.
Mark Davis would fire McDaniels after a 3-5 start this past season (and a 9-16 overall record). Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was elevated to the top spot and the club won five of its final nine contests, including a shocking win at Kansas City on Christmas Day. This was a different Raiders’ team under Pierce in terms of demeanor. This time around, Davis opted to remove the interim label, and it was obviously a move embraced by the players.
Speaking of performers, the biggest addition for Las Vegas this season was the signing of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins – late of the Dolphins. The Raiders also signed journeyman signal-caller Gardner Minshew, who spent 2023 with the Colts, to push Aidan O’Connell. It’s safe to say that the offense will look much different without Jimmy Garoppolo (Rams), Josh Jacobs (Packers) and Hunter Renfrow. All told, retaining Pierce was huge.