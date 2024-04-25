Grading the AFC West Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Los Angeles Chargers
There’s a new sheriff in town for a franchise that will “celebrate” the 30th anniversary of its lone Super Bowl appearance (XXIX) in 1994. Jim Harbaugh is back on the NFL sidelines, after leading the University of Michigan to a national title. The successful head coach returns to the league for the first time since his four-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14.
The Chargers had some rough decisions to make when it came to several veterans thanks to their salary-cap issues. New general manager Joe Hortiz restructured the contracts of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. On the other hand, veteran wideout Keenan Allen wound up being dealt to the Bears, while oft-injured Mike Williams (now with the Jets) was released.
There will be a new-look ground attack as Austin Ekeler left for Washington, while the Bolts added former Ravens Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. The team added a pair of tight ends in Will Dissly (Seahawks) and Hayden Hurst (Panthers), but lost Gerald Everett to the Bears.
Harbaugh will certainly bring his brand of football to the AFC West, a division the Chargers have not won since 2009. Will his nine-year absence from the National Football League come with any residual effects?