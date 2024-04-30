Grading the Chicago Bears' selections in the 2024 NFL Draft
While the Chicago Bears did not have a lot of picks, they made the most of what they had. Here are the grades for their selections.
Round 1, #1 Overall: Caleb Williams, QB, USC -- A
Finally, Poles was able to make his decision official. It was the move everyone expected. He finally declared that Caleb Williams was his guy. In his phone conversation with Williams, Poles said that the NFL officials told him to wait five minutes before putting in his pick. He told them that he was waiting a month to make the pick.
This is the pick Poles had to make once he traded Justin Fields. He was the most complete quarterback in the draft, no disrespect to Jayden Daniels. He can make any throw from any angle. If a play breaks down, he is at his best. He will scramble to buy some time but keeps his eyes downfield. Then he finds the defense's vulnerability and attacks it.
Williams does not run the ball like Fields. However, he can make some plays with his legs that will move the chains and kill defenses.
Williams has the fortune of entering the best situation of any quarterback ever picked number one. He has weapons both on the ground and through the air. DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, two of the best wide receivers in the league, will greatly help in Williams' development. They are great route-runners and will show him where the ball should be placed for them.
This is Williams' offense now. He draws comparisons to Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes. Now he has to show that he is worthy of those comparisons.