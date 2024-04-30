Grading the Chicago Bears' selections in the 2024 NFL Draft
While the Chicago Bears did not have a lot of picks, they made the most of what they had. Here are the grades for their selections.
Round 1, #9 Overall: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington -- A
Poles' second top-ten pick of the first round gives Williams another weapon in Rome Odunze. Having Moore and Allen doesn't only help Williams. Those two will also be great for Odunze. Odunze can watch how those two prepare before a game and look at how they play the game and he will learn a great deal about his position.
Odunze has incredible body control and just loves making contested catches. Win he wins the fight for the ball, he is a threat to break off a big play. He has great balance so when the defensive back gets off balance Odunze will be off to the races.
Odunze has great size and strength. He is 6-foot-3, 212 pounds. He will bully defensive backs and wear them down. This season, he will cause a lot of matchup troubles. Defenses will put their attention on Moore and Allen. That means he will receive a lot of one-on-one situations.
On most other teams he would be a WR1. That means teams will learn right away that they cannot consistently have Odunze in single coverage. If they send a double team to him, Moore or Allen will then do their thing. It is a "pick your poison" decision for opponents and whoever they choose it will be a wrong decision.