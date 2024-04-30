Grading the Chicago Bears' selections in the 2024 NFL Draft
While the Chicago Bears did not have a lot of picks, they made the most of what they had. Here are the grades for their selections.
Round 3, # 75 Overall: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale -- B
Tell me if you heard this before -- Poles gets more help for Williams with this pick. This time he goes offensive line with Kiran Amegadjie. Amegadjie is a massive 6-foot-5, 323 pounds and has 36-inch long arms. He has the body and athleticism to succeed at left tackle. However, he has experience at every position except center on the line.
Amegadjie is still somewhat of a project. He missed the entire 2020 season because the Ivy League decided to suspend play because of COVID. Additionally, he only played four games in 2023 with a quad injury. The Bears can afford to bring him along slowly, though. They feel comfortable that second-year left tackle Braxton Jones can continue to improve.
In the meantime, Amegadjie can fill in at both tackle spots while he improves. He has all the tools to succeed, however. His footwork allows him to mirror pass rushers. He has the strength to withstand the bull rush. In the run game, he will be able to move bodies around and open gaping holes for the ball carrier. Additionally, he recognizes late blitzes or stunts and makes the adjustment quickly.
Amegadjie is a local kid as well. He comes from Hinsdale and, of course, grew up a Chicago Bears fan. Now he gets to play for his hometown team.