Grading the Chicago Bears' selections in the 2024 NFL Draft
While the Chicago Bears did not have a lot of picks, they made the most of what they had. Here are the grades for their selections.
Round 5, #144 Overall: Austin Booker, DE, Kansas -- B
Just when we thought the Chicago Bears were done with the draft Poles pulls off a trade to get back into it. It wouldn't be a real draft without at least one Poles trade, right?
Poles acquires his original fifth-round pick from the Buffalo Bills to acquire the pick. In return, he sent a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Bills. With that pick, he selected the edge rusher people wanted him to pick up. He went after Kansas defensive end Austin Booker.
Some thought this was a head-scratcher of a move. Booker has enormous talent. He has the length at 6-foot-5, 34-inch arms, and 81.5-inch wingspan. He has to bulk up a little more than the 240 pounds he currently weighs, though. He is also supremely athletic.
Some may question why Poles would go for Booker when he lacks experience. He has only 18 games under his belt, with only one sole start. In his career, he has played only 505 snaps.
Despite that, Booker put on an incredible game film. He has a variety of moves that someone with that few games should have. His explosivess off the snap is elite. He does a great job of putting his arms up quickly so he can bat balls down. Additionally, he has good block recognition and does a great job of getting out of it. Despite his weight, he is still a physical player. Once he gains some weight he will be even stronger.
The Bears get a B score here but in a season or two, Booker could be the steal of the draft. While he is still inexperienced, he already has shown on tape some elite play. Some scouts even gave him a third-round grade. His comparison is Maxx Crosby. That is high praise. We could be looking back and grading Chicago an A for this selection.