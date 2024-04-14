Grading the NFC East Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
What grades have the NFC East teams earned in 2024?
Dallas Cowboys
It’s been quite the offseason for the reigning NFC East champions. The veteran additions have been minimal, to say the least. The departures have been many, including some prominent players who were a part of the league’s fifth-ranked offense this past season.
Veteran left tackle Tyron Smith is now a member of the New York Jets. Versatile running back Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans. Starting center Tyler Biadasz is one of numerous former Cowboys that joined Dan Quinn in Washington.
Speaking of former defensive coordinators, there is one making his return to the franchise in veteran coach Mike Zimmer. He takes over a unit that was hit hard by defections up front. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was cut loose and eventually announced his retirement.
As far as additions, one-time Vikings’ linebacker Eric Kendricks is one board after spending 2023 with the Los Angeles Chargers. The departure of Pollard leaves a big void in the running back corps. With Smith and Biadasz elsewhere, the Cowboys will have to address the trenches on both sides of the football over the next few months. The question is whether the team can strike gold in April’s draft, or grab an available veteran (tackle David Bakhtiari?) down the road?