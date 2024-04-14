Grading the NFC East Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
New York Giants
From the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2016 and first postseason win since Super Bowl XLVI, to a disastrous 6-11 finish that featured collapses on both sides of the ball.
Brian Daboll’s first season with the New York Giants saw him win NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2022. Who would have imagined just how bad things would fall apart only one year later? Only the Patriots and Panthers scored fewer points, and only three teams in the league averaged fewer total yards per game. The Giants were near the bottom when it came to the defensive numbers, despite the fact that Daboll’s club tied for the league lead with 31 takeaways.
Versatile running back Saquon Barkley is now a member of the Eagles, so Devin Singletary (Texans) looks like the main man in the backfield for now. Tyrod Taylor signed with the Jets, so Drew Lock is now in the quarterback room. There could be three new starters on the offensive line in tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (Raiders) and guards Jon Runyan (Packers) and Aaron Stinnie (Buccaneers). The Giants surrendered a mind-boggling 85 sacks this past season.
Speaking of getting to the quarterback, second-year pro Kayvon Thibodeaux comes off an 11.5 sack season, and will now how someone to take some pressure off him in Brian Burns, who GM Joe Schoen swung a deal for. This grade may have been a bit lower if not for that trade.