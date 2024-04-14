Grading the NFC East Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Philadelphia Eagles
What a start to the offseason. Not long after the 2022 NFC champions had been rudely dethroned by the Buccaneers in Tampa, 32-9, the Philadelphia Eagles had to come to grips with the retirements of two of the franchise’s best players. Six-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce and six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox each called it a career. All this and head coach Nick Sirianni would once again have new coordinators in Kellen Moore (offense) and Vic Fangio (defense).
Howie Roseman is regarded as one of the better general managers in the league. With the free-agent departure of team rushing leader D’Andre Swift (Bears) came the arrival of Saquon Barkley. Talented inside linebacker Devin White seemingly fell out of favor with the Buccaneers and is now a member of the Birds.
The Philadelphia defense simply fell apart down the stretch, but there were signs early that this was a much different unit than the one that gave up the fewest passing yards per game in 2022. The return of safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who spent ’23 with the Lions, is a huge move. The signing of Bruce Huff (Jets) enabled Roseman to deal star pass-rusher Haason Reddick to the Jets. There’s still a lot of talent on this roster.