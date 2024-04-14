Grading the NFC East Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Washington Commanders
If you’re looking for what happened to the last season’s Dallas Cowboys’ roster, look no further than the nation’s capital. The Washington Commanders dropped their final eight games in 2023. They also dropped their head coach from the previous four seasons as Ron Rivera was given his walking papers. Enter Dan Quinn, the one-time head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and more recently, Mike McCarthy’s defensive coordinator in Dallas.
The Commanders’ new general manager is former 49ers’ executive Adam Peters, and no team in the league to date has added more players via free agency. That includes four former Dallas Cowboys in defensive ends Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr., cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and center Tyler Biadasz. However, the biggest headliners in terms of acquisitions are ageless linebacker Bobby Wagner (Seahawks) and productive running back Austin Ekeler (Chargers).
Washington’s defense was historically bad this past season, which is one reason Quinn is on board. The team allowed a whopping 518 points, the third-highest single-season total in NFL annals (albeit in 17 games). The aforementioned defenders are joined by a pair of former Panthers in linebacker Frankie Luvu and safety Jeremy Chinn.
Peters dealt Sam Howell to Seattle, so it figures that the team will use the second overall pick (as it stands now) on a quarterback. It has been a promising couple of months for a team that was winless (0-6) vs. their NFC East rivals this past season.