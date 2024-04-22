Grading the NFC North Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
What grades have the teams in the NFC North earned in 2024?
Chicago Bears
The team that dealt away the first overall pick in 2023 has the top overall selection this year. Who would have thought that the Chicago Bears’ deal with the Carolina Panthers would result in the latter finishing with the worst record in the NFL this past season?
Hence general manager Ryan Poles figures to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams on Thursday night in Detroit. Meanwhile, in preparation of a revamped offense under new coordinator Shane Waldron (late of the Seahawks), the Bears have brought in some new weapons.
Running back D’Andre Swift returns to the NFC North after one season with the Eagles. Chicago sent a fourth-round pick this year to the Chargers for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen. Tight end Gerald Everett also comes over from the Bolts.
Before free agency began, Chicago parted ways with safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair. Poles also dealt quarterback Justin Fields to the Steelers, while running back D’Onta Foreman and wideout Darnell Mooney signed with the Browns and Falcons, respectively.
The Bears needed to do their due diligence in free agency because as of this writing, the team had an NFL-low four selections in this year’s draft. By all accounts, their three key offensive additions were solid moves.