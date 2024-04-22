Grading the NFC North Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Detroit Lions
The last time the Lions entered a season as defending division champions was 1994. General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have put together a solid club that has a superior offensive line and an offensive capable of scoring points on any defense. Then again, stopping the other team from doing the same slowly but surely became a problem as 2023 unfolded.
While only the rival Bears allowed fewer yards per game on the ground this past season, Detroit was a disastrous 27th in the NFL vs. the pass. Still, Holmes did add run-stopper D.J. Reader (Bengals) in free agency, as well as defensive end Marcus Davenport (Saints). Speaking of the trenches, guard Jonah Jackson signed with the Rams, while an already formidable offensive front just got even better with the addition of reliable Kevin Zeitler – late of the Ravens.
On the other hand, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s secondary will have a lot of new looks. Veteran safety Tracy Walker was released, as was slot corner Cameron Sutton – the latter for off-the-field issues. After a season in the Motor City, versatile Chauncey Gardner-Johnson returned to Philadelphia. The newcomers include cornerbacks Carlton Davis, acquired via trade from the Buccaneers, and Amik Robertson (Raiders).
It's a team that appears on the verge of some big things, but the Lions still need to shore up that defense.