Grading the NFC North Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Minnesota Vikings
This is a pivotal year for the club, which fell hard after a 13-4 showing and NFC North title in 2022. The Purple Gang was in salary cap purgatory early in this offseason, and it wound up being costly when it came to losing two of the team's best players – one on each side of the football.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins (off an Achilles’ injury that cost him the final 9 games of ’23) got big money to join the Atlanta Falcons after six seasons in Minnesota. Four-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Danielle Hunter is now a member of the Houston Texans.
To offset the departure of Cousins, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah added journeyman signal-caller Sam Darnold, late of the 49ers. On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Brian Flores welcomes a slew of veterans and hopes to build on last year’s improvement. The numerous new faces include former Texans in end Jonathan Greenard and linebacker Blake Cashman, as well as cornerback Shaquill Griffin (Panthers) and outside linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel (Dolphins) and Kamu Grugier-Hill (Panthers)
Keep in mind that this team has a pair of first-round draft choices this year thanks to a deal with (who else) the Houston Texans. Minnesota owns the 11th and 23rd overall selections. It will be interesting to see what Adofo-Mensah actually does. The club has nine overall picks, but none in both the second and third rounds.