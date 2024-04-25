Grading the NFC South Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Atlanta Falcons
There’s a new head coach in Raheem Morris, although that’s a bit of a misnomer. He was the main man for the final 11 games in 2020 after Dan Quinn was let go. Morris spent the past three seasons with the Rams, and won a Super Bowl ring (LVI) with Sean McVay’s club.
Of course, the big fish when it came to additions this offseason was the signing of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. The 12-year pro continues to climb the all-time rankings in terms of passing yards and touchdowns throws.
With Bijan Robinson already in place, the Falcons figure to be once again potent on the ground. They also added some pieces when it came to the passing game in signing wide receivers Darnell Mooney (Bears) and speedy Ray-Ray McCloud (49ers), the latter who also figures to help the return game. Atlanta also traded for talented wideout Rondale Moore (Cardinals).
In terms of departures, quarterback Desmond Ridder was dealt to Arizona. Meanwhile, a trio of Falcons (Cordarrelle Patterson, MyCole Pruitt, and Van Jefferson) followed Arthur Smith to Pittsburgh.
Finally, it’s interesting to note that general manager Terry Fontenot signed defensive tackle Eddie Goldman and cornerback Kevin King. Neither has played in the league since 2021.
The Falcons have earned a high grade. Of course, that’s been the case when it comes to the offseason too many times. Will it all pan out in 2024?