Grading the NFC South Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers
There has been no playoff victory since the 2015 NFC Championship Game. There also hasn’t been a winning season since the club earned a wild card berth in 2017. Since the 2018, Ron Rivera, Perry Fewell, Matt Rhule, Steve Wilks, Frank Reich, and Chris Tabor have served as head coaches for the franchise. Now former Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who did wonders for quarterback Baker Mayfield in his only season with the team, is the new head coach in Charlotte.
Despite the fact that they finished with the worst record in the league in 2023, the Panthers will not be picking first overall thanks to last year’s huge trade with the Chicago Bears a year ago. They used the first overall pick on University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The club finished 2-15, tying the franchise for losses in a season.
As far as the newcomers, new general manager Dan Morgan is3 hoping veteran Jadeveon Clowney can elevate a pass rush that finished last in the league in sacks. There will be a lot of pressure on the 10-year pro as Carolina dealt Brian Burns to the New York Giants. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (Broncos) should help a defense that was 23rd vs. the run this past season.
The club traded for wide receiver Diontae Johnson (Steelers), but it cost them cornerback Donte Jackson in return. All told, there has been a lot of movement on both sides of the ball, but the Panthers didn’t really make any splash moves.