Grading the NFC South Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
New Orleans Saints
They were one of the league’s bigger disappointments this past season, despite the fact that Dennis Allen’s club finished with a 9-8 record after a 7-10 showing in 2022.
There has been one big change for a team that was inconsistent when it came to moving the football. The Saints scored 255 points in their nine victories, while totaling only 147 points in their eight setbacks. Klint Kubiak, late of the 49ers, is the new offensive coordinator. He replaces Pete Carmichael, who was with the organization dating back to 2006. Kubiak has some familiarity with Saints’ quarterback Derek Carr, having been a member of the Denver Broncos’ coaching staff for a total of four seasons (2016-18, 2022).
Per usual, the organization didn’t do a deep dive into free agency. The biggest names come on the defensive side of the ball in end Chase Young (49ers) and linebacker Willie Gay (Chiefs). New Orleans added wide receivers Cedrick Wilson (Dolphins) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Bears), and finally parted ways with wideout Michael Thomas. Safety Marcus Maye and quarterback Jameis Winston were cap casualties as well, the latter latching on with the Browns.
This is a team with a lot of talented pieces on both sides of the ball. However, the Saints haven’t been to the playoffs since 2020.