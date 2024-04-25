Grading the NFC South Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Perhaps it’s time to give general manager Jason Licht his due. The Buccaneers have been in the playoffs each of the past four seasons. That’s the third-longest active streak in the league behind only the Kansas City Chiefs (9) and Buffalo Bills (5).
Tampa Bay won a Super Bowl in 2020 as a wild card team, and has captured the NFC South each of the past three seasons. The Bucs have done this since ’20 with two different head coaches (Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles) and starting quarterbacks Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield.
Licht’s biggest challenge this year was bringing back standout performers such as Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Lavonte David and All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. The first three players agreed to new contracts to stay in Tampa, while Winfield was given the “franchise” tag. The Bucs have a new offensive coordinator in Liam Coen as Dave Canales is the new head coach of the rival Panthers.
There were still some notable departures, such as linebackers Devin White and Shaq Barrett. The former signed with the Eagles and the latter was cut and joined the Dolphins. Heady safety Jordan Whitehead is back with the club after a short stint with the Jets. All told, it has been an excellent couple of months for the organization.