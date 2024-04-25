Grading the NFC West Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
What grades have the NFC West teams earned in 2024?
Arizona Cardinals
A year ago, new head coach Jonathan Gannon and new general manager Monti Ossenfort didn’t appear to have a plan. The Arizona Cardinals signed their share of players in search of answers when it came to fixing a 4-13 team. To their credit, the team played very hard despite being undermanned for most of the season as quarterback Kyler Murray finally returned to the field with eight games to play.
Arizona went 3-5 with Murray after a 1-8 start. However, the bottom line is that the club finished dead last in the NFC West with the same record as in 2022. Murray still has productive tight end Trey McBride, however speedy Marquise Brown signed with the Chiefs and fellow wideout Rondale Moore was sent to Atlanta in a deal that saw Arizona acquire quarterback Desmond Ridder. Murray has a new left tackles in Jonah Williams (Bengals), who takes over for jettisoned D.J. Humphries.
A team that allowed the second-most points in the league, and a defense that gave up the most rushing yards in the NFL has a new starting front-three in ends Justin Jones (Bears) and Bilal Nichols (Raiders), as well as interior presence Khyiris Tonga (Vikings). Linebacker Mack Wilson (Patriots) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (Titans) are the other defensive newcomers.
The work continues on both sides of the ball. Keep in mind that the Cardinals have 11 selections in this week’s draft.