Grading the NFC West Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay’s team entered 2022 as defending NFL champions and finished with a 5-12 record, the most losses ever by a defending Super Bowl titlist. As the Los Angeles Rams entered 2023, there were plenty of questions surrounding their roster and just how much talent the team had. General manager Les Snead wound up selecting 14 players, one short of the NFL record (2020 Vikings) for the most players drafted by a team in the seventh-round format.
Youth figures to be served once again. Along with the division-rival Cardinals and Green Bay Packers, Snead has 11 picks at his disposal entering this draft. Can the Rams find another Aaron Donald, who announced his retirement after 10 seasons? That’s an almost impossible order, but this team will continue to get younger.
As for veteran additions, adding cornerback Tre’Davious White was a low-risk move, inking him to a one- year, $4.25 million deal (via Spotrac) that could wind up being worth a whole lot more if he can regain his Pro Bowl form and stay healthy. The latter has been a problem the past three seasons and one factor in why the Bills cut him loose.
The Rams also added quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to their quarterback room, although he will start the season with a two-game suspension. Adding guard Jonah Jackson (Lions) was a solid move as well. Snead’s most important work will come over the next three days.