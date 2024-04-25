Grading the NFC West Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Seattle Seahawks
What a difference one year makes? In 2022, the Seattle Seahawks rebounded from a last-place finish in the NFC West to finish 9-8. They wound up reaching the playoffs, but were knocked out early by the San Francisco 49ers.
This past season, Pete Carroll’s club once again finished 9-8, only this time around it wasn’t enough to capture a wild card berth. It also was enough to prevent the organization from parting ways with Carroll, who in 14 seasons with the organization amassed 147 overall wins and led the franchise to back-to-back Super Bowls (winning XLVIII and losing XLIX).
The new head coach is Mike Macdonald, who ran the Baltimore Ravens’ defense the past two seasons. General manager John Schneider’s focus in free agency proved to be the offensive line, adding performers such as guard Laken Tomlinson, center Nick Harris and tackle George Fant. The latter began his career in Seattle in 2016. Gone are some productive defenders, including inside linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks. Macdonald inherits a defense that gave up the third-most total yards in the league, and was next-to-last vs. the run.
Finally, 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith will certainly face a challenge from former Commanders’ quarterback Sam Howell, acquired via trade this offseason.