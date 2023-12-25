Great ready to open 3 presents that are under the NFL Christmas tree
It figures to be a very festive holiday when it comes to the National Football League. While people are opening their gifts, the afternoon and evening will be full of pigskin. Turnovers are a popular treat on Christmas morning, but something all six teams will be looking to avoid.
Meanwhile, which clubs will be handing out gifts to the opposition? Enough puns. Here’s a preview of a three-game slate that features a pair of divisional clashes, as well as a showdown featuring the two teams with the best record in the league.
Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-5)
The Chiefs come off a workman-like 27-17 win over the Patriots in New England. That was nothing compared to what the Raiders have had to savor for more than a week. Their Week 15 clash with the Chargers in Sin City saw Antonio Pierce’s club explode for 63 points in a 42-point victory.
Still, this has become a very lopsided series of the reigning AFC West champions. Since Andy Reid became head coach in the Chiefs in 2013, Kansas City owns an 18-3 edge in this series and is currently riding a six-game winning streak vs. the Silver and Black.
Here’s an impressive number. Reid’s team is 10-1 in this setting with Patrick Mahomes behind center dating back to 2018. The Chiefs have totaled at least 28 points in each of those 11 meetings, which includes the team’s 31-17 victory at Las Vegas in Week 12.