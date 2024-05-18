How does the Washington Commanders' defense fare against the rest of the NFC East?
By Hunter Noll
NFC East Secondaries
The Washington Commanders have had similar issues with their defensive backs since Sean Taylor passed away.
They lost Kendall Fuller and Kam Curl this offseason but made some strong additions to combat those losses. Jeremy Chinn signed during free agency, and they added Mike Sainristil in the second round of the NFL Draft.
Washington feels very boom-or-bust in this area. They have the potential to boast an exciting young group that puts it all together and becomes a lockdown unit. Darrick Forrest is a fun playmaker, and Jeremy Chinn will make an impact.
Benjamin St-Juste has shown the ability to match up with big-name receivers but has had an issue with penalties. Meanwhile, Jartavius Martin flashed star potential in his rookie season.
What are they going to get they get from Sainristil and 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes? They could become a terrifying interception duo that limits damage. Or they could gamble and lose too much, leading to big plays.
The Dallas Cowboys have the duo of DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs at cornerback. Both are very boom-or-bust. They'll jump routes and make plays but suffer some busted coverages. Bland is coming off a career year, but Diggs is coming off an injury. They're deep at safety.
Darius Slay is great for the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, and Isaiah Rodgers add depth at the cornerback position. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is back, but the position still left some to be desired. They added two cornerbacks in the first two rounds (Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean). Don't be surprised if one moves to safety. There's a lot of talent in Philly.
The New York Giants added safety Tyler Nubin in the second round and cornerback Andru Phillips in the third round of this year's NFL Draft. New York desperately needed those additions. They lost Xavier McKinney this offseason, and he was their best defensive back. Isaiah Simmons stands alone now. Nubin and Phillips should add some much-needed energy to the group.
NFC East secondary rankings:
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Dallas Cowboys
- Washington Commanders
- New York Giants