How does the Washington Commanders' offense fare against the rest of the NFC East?

By Hunter Noll
How do the Washington Commanders stack up against the rest of the NFC East?
The Washington Commanders have had a complete facelift this offseason. Not only have they overhauled their front office and coaching staff, but the roster has been remade. So much so that wide receiver Jahan Dotson said that it almost felt like he was traded.
It all started with Washington's mass release of the roster, electing to start fresh. They went out in free agency and made quite a few savvy additions, depth pieces, and immediate starters.
Then came the draft at the end of April. The Commanders found a new franchise quarterback, added some protection and weapons for him, and bolstered the defense more.
It hasn't been the most fun last 30 years for Washington fans. Since 1993 (the year I was born, so maybe this is my fault), the team has had three seasons with 10 wins (never more than that). They've won a total of two playoff games in that time. The team has had more names than playoff wins in my lifetime.
This offseason has felt different, though. The optimism feels truly warranted. A new front office finally getting to make all their own moves. They brought in new coaches. Those coaches helped recruit free agents. Now Jayden Daniels and the rest of the draft picks are added to this exciting mix.
What does Washington's roster look like now? How do they stack up against the rest of the league? What about just the rest of the NFC East?
Let's dig into that a little deeper. Today, we're going to compare each of Washington's offensive units against the other three teams in the division.