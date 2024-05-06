How does the Washington Commanders' offense fare against the rest of the NFC East?
By Hunter Noll
NFC East Running Backs
I LOVE the Washington Commanders' running backs. Brian Robinson makes some game-changing plays, but is always a safe bet to get you a few hard-fought yards as well. Meanwhile, the addition of Austin Ekeler is going to be huge.
Yes, Ekeler is coming off a down year. However, there's a strong argument to be made that the Chargers were not utilizing him correctly.
If Washington uses Ekeler mainly in the passing game (with some outside runs thrown in), he should thrive. Robinson will see the bulk of the carries. Ekeler getting to be the change-of-pace running back will be lethal.
Chris Rodriguez is a bowling ball and a strong third running back who capitalized on any chance he got last season.
The Giants lost Saquan Barkley to a divisional rival (more on that later) and replaced him with Devin Singletary. New York has no one behind Singletary that brings much excitement, and Singletary himself isn't moving mountains.
The Cowboys running backs are straight-up, not good. Ezekiel Elliott is back. That would've been exciting for Dallas fans three years ago. Behind him, nothing is going on.
The Eagles added Saquan Barkley in free agency and drafted Will Shipley this year. Kenneth Gainwell is a solid third back. Barkley will benefit from a better offensive line and a better passing game to put up numbers closer to what fans have grown to expect from him.
However, the duo of Robinson and Ekeler isn't getting touched in this division. Some might think Ekeler is "washed", but if we're going to play that game off the back of one bad season, Barkley isn't far behind.
Give me Washington's duo of Robinson racking up 1,000-plus yards and Ekeler reeling in 50-plus catches.
NFC East RB rankings:
- Washington Commanders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys