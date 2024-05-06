How does the Washington Commanders' offense fare against the rest of the NFC East?
By Hunter Noll
NFC East Offensive Lines
The offensive line for the Washington Commanders has been heavily criticized for the last few years. They had one major positive in 2023, though. He would be Sam Cosmi, one of the best guards in football.
Washington also added some nice pieces in free agency, including center Tyler Biadasz and guard Nick Allegretti. Another big addition came in the draft when they selected tackle Brandon Coleman.
The Commanders' offensive line has a chance to be vastly improved in 2024. However, there are still some questions that need to be answered. And a lot of their success is banking on a third-round rookie.
Washington is fighting for third place in a division with two of the better offensive lines in football.
The offensive line for the Dallas Cowboys isn't what it was a few years ago, but they're still great. Most importantly, they still feature all-pro guard Zack Martin. They used a first-round pick on offensive tackle Tyler Guyton and a third-round pick on guard Connor Beebe.
The Philadelphia Eagles lost center Jason Kelce to retirement this offseason. Another line that still has a lot to love including all-pro tackle Lane Johnson.
The New York Giants chose not to add to their offensive line in the draft, which was certainly a choice. They did add a few players in free agency (mainly Jon Runyan), but this still isn't a great group.
Washington's offensive line should be much better than they were in 2023. They took Biadasz from the Cowboys, which is a nice "hurt them and help you" situation. But Dallas and Philadelphia still have a clear edge over the Commanders.
NFC East OL rankings:
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Dallas Cowboys
- Washington Commanders
- New York Giants