How Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz can transform the Los Angeles Chargers
With Brandon Staley and former GM Tom Telesco out the door, a new tandem looks to ignite Chargers nation.
3. Establish a Winning Culture
With a new head coach usually comes a complete turn-over of the coaching staff, something the Chargers desperately need. It's going to be interesting to see what direction Harbaugh goes when it comes to hiring his counterparts. Coming from the college level, it isn't realistic to expect his entire Michigan staff to travel with him. However, it is expected that Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will be joining Harbaugh in LA.
This is a good first step in establishing that winning culture. Minter led Michigan's #1 ranked defense, holding opponents to a nation's best 247 total yards per game en route to a national championship. With things shaping up for Harbaugh on the defensive side of the ball, the offensive coordinator job still remains vacant. Unfortunately for Harbaugh, by the time he was introduced as the Chargers new head coach, many of the top names at offensive coordinator had accepted jobs elsewhere.
With a Justin Herbert-led offense, it will be imperative that the OC role gets taken by someone who can truly use Herbert's exceptional talent and turn it into wins. As of right now, former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady have piqued the Chargers interest. Roman would make a ton of sense as the team's playcaller.
He served as Harbaugh's offensive coordinator at Stanford from 2009-2011, and joined Harbaugh in San Francisco as the team's OC through 2014. With the 49ers, Roman and Harbaugh saw tremendous success together, reaching the NFC championship game in three of four seasons.