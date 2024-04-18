How many draft picks do the Chicago Bears have in the 2024 NFL Draft?
How many draft picks to the Bears have in 2024?
The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but what does the rest of their draft pick situation look like? It's no secret that the Bears are going to select Caleb Williams, the stud QB prospect from USC, unless something crazy happens.
However, the team can still make a ton of noise after their first pick, as they have the ninth overall pick as well. The first overall pick originally belonged to the Carolina Panthers, who traded up into the first slot in 2023 to draft Bryce Young. The Bears' own first-round pick is that ninth selection. With two picks inside the top 10, GM Ryan Poles can go bonkers if he wants.
Here's their total draft capital, according to Pro Football Network:
- Round 1, Pick 1 (from CAR)
- Round 1, Pick 9
- Round 3, Pick 75
- Round 4, Pick 122 (from PHI)
The Bears' second and fourth-round picks are gone, as those picks were used to trade for Montez Sweat and Keenan Allen. As PFN notes, their fifth and sixth-round picks were used to trade for OL players Ryan Bates and Dan Feeney. And lastly, their seventh-round pick was used to trade for N'Keal Harry.
Ryan Poles has shown himself to be an aggressive GM, not afraid to trade away or trade for draft capital, and right now, he's got a team ready to take the next step in 2024. The roster itself is quite solid, truly with only a couple of other weaknesses. If Caleb Williams ends up being a stud QB, this Bears team will compete deep into the playoffs for years to come.
If I'm Chicago, two positions I look to target early would be an EDGE rusher and perhaps another wide receiver, as Keenan Allen is old and don't look now, but DJ Moore is slowly approaching his late-20s.
I also believe an offensive tackle could be in play early on for the Bears, too.