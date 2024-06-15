How will Trevor Lawrence's contract impact other top QBs around the NFL?
Love will also profit from Lawrence's new deal and Green Bay should sign him to an extension before the market goes any higher.
Love hinted on Tuesday that his extension could be done before camp which starts on July 22. He told the Associated Press as much earlier this week. Love said that his agent has informed him of the negotiations and said that he is encouraged with the progress.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that the team would like to get it done before camp and that both parties share the desire to get an extension done now as opposed to later.
If a deal does get done, it will actually be Love's second extension off of his rookie contract. As opposed to playing out his fifth-year option, the Packers signed him to a one-year extension last May that guaranteed him $13.5 million. Per league rules, more than a year has passed since signing that deal so he is free to sign another extension and not play out that additional season which was added to his rookie deal.
I do not expect Love to get shown the Love by Green Bay in terms of what Lawrence signed for in Jacksonville, or what Tagovailoa will ultimately sign for in Miami, but he will not be hurting. He will sign a contract for less money than Goff got, which was a four-year, $212 million accord. Love will probably sign a shorter-term deal, incentive-laden, that could reach $45 million per season with a bulk of it guaranteed.