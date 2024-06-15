How will Trevor Lawrence's contract impact other top QBs around the NFL?
Prescott will be left out in the cold once again and will not get an extension this off season by the Cowboys.
Prescott and the Cowboys have not made any progress this spring on a new deal for the former Mississippi State signal caller. Prescott is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season as he closes out the four year, $160 million extension that he signed in March 2021, according to ESPN.
Prescott does not seem to be too high on owner Jerry Jones' list of favorites and if he was, a deal would have been in place already. Jones might be willing to let Prescott play out his contract and then use the franchise tag on him in 2025 or let him walk as a free agent. This would give Prescott the right to bet on himself, ball out in 2024, and let his numbers dictate the market next season. The advantage here goes to his agent Todd France and to Prescott. Jones will not get a deal done before camp and players are sensitive toward negotiating once the season starts.
The field could be richer for Prescott to play out his time in Dallas and look to move on in 2025. He will still get paid $40 million in 2024 and can look at teams that need a proven veteran quarterback to lead their offense as opposed to reaching in the draft for an untested, unproven rookie.
Look for Prescott to play with a chip on his shoulder and use each of the 17 games this season as an audition for a new team. If he can lead the Cowboys to another division title and move deep in the playoffs and possibly reach the Super Bowl, Prescott can write his own ticket and name his price in any town, USA, not just Dallas.
Either way, whether it be today, tomorrow or next month, all three players will benefit from Lawrence's new deal. For Prescott, however, he just might have to wait until next season, something that is heard with greater frequency in Dallas over recent years. Their Super Bowl drought will continue and they will lose their starting quarterback next season.