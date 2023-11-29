Idea of Aaron Rodgers returning to Jets in 2023 less likely by the day
The Jets haven't been able to stay alive long enough to welcome Aaron Rodgers back
The idea of Aaron Rodgers returning to the New York Jets this season is extremely far-fetched, and it may have nothing to do with the miraculously fast recovery time of Rodgers's Achilles. No, the reason why it's far-fetched to believe that Rodgers could come back this season, even at some point in the next 3-4 weeks, is the fact that the New York Jets have been so incompetent offensively that they have likely taken themselves out of the playoff mix for this season.
And that will be a major factor in whether or not Rodgers risks 2024 to rush back in 2023.
The Jets have averaged a hilariously bad 14.8 points per game in 2023, which somehow isn't the worst average in the NFL so far this season (nor is it 31st, for that matter). They are last in the NFL in first downs. They are 31st in passing, 27th in rushing, and 32nd in the NFL in time of possession.
This offense might need 2010 Aaron Rodgers to get to a level in which they can actually compete for anything, but an Aaron Rodgers with a bum Achilles will be a gift from the football gods at this point.
The New York Jets were resilient at the beginning of the 2023 season, winning their season-opener against the Buffalo Bills in shocking fashion and getting a road win against the Denver Broncos, a game that was revenge for Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. But after starting the season 4-3 and keeping hope alive, they've now lost four straight games and sit at 4-7 with six weeks remaining.
And with every week that goes by, the idea that the Jets can realistically welcome Rodgers back becomes more and more unrealistic.
Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show and talked about all of the different factors in a potential comeback this season and the way he makes it sound, there's just no way this is going to happen barring a miraculous turnaround for the team.
Although the idea of Aaron Rodgers coming to the Jets' rescue is exciting for the Jets fan base and really for the NFL as a whole, the reality is that the Jets haven't been able to keep the ship afloat this season and that is entirely the fault of Robert Saleh and Nathaniel Hackett.
The Jets used the absence of Aaron Rodgers as an excuse to get Zach Wilson more on-field reps, but Zach Wilson looks like one of the worst NFL Draft busts in recent memory. The fact that New York's coaching staff, pro scouting department, GM Joe Douglas, or whoever was involved in that decision failed to recognize Wilson's incompetence this season is a fireable offense.
The only explanation for Wilson playing all of the snaps that he has played without being replaced until recently is that the decision to play him came directly from ownership. And then the Jets replaced him with...Tim Boyle?
The Jets don't deserve to be in a position to rush Aaron Rodgers back. They didn't take themselves seriously enough earlier in the season when their hopes were still alive.