Image captured during Dolphins TNF loss goes way beyond the football field
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seems to have suffered yet another concussion, and an image captured after the injury goes way beyond the football field. Late in the Dolphins loss to the Buffalo Bills, Tua Tagovailoa took a scary hit from Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and proceeded to leave the game and was then ruled out with a concussion.
It's another scary hit and another unfortunate scenario for Tagovailoa, who has dealt with his share of injuries even dating back to his collegiate days at Alabama.
He's dealt with concussions before and displayed what is called a fencing response, which occurs when the arms go into an unnatural position following a concussion.
This happened once in-game in 2022 against the Cincinnati Bengals and again happened in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. An image captured from Megan Briggs kind of sums this unfortunate situation up for Tagovailoa the person and kind of goes way beyond the football field:
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is captured giving his QB a kiss on the head, and at this point, this is beyond the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa the person is how we should think about and approach this situation. For all of the criticism that the Dolphins and Mike McDaniel sometimes get, it's clear that the head coach cares deeply about his players.
Tua Tagovailoa is just 26 years old and has now displayed this fencing response two times over the last two NFL seasons. This is a serious occurence, and for Tagovailoa the person, husband, and father, you have to wonder if this could be it for the QB in the NFL. How many other times in the history of the NFL have we seen a player display active concussion symptoms two times like Tagovailoa has?
In my view, I would not be shocked to see the QB retire in the very near future. You have to figure that he is going to get some medical advice from concussion experts and perhaps be compelled to make a decision based on that. The QB was the Dolphins first-round draft pick back in 2020, and has never finished a season with a losing record.
He signed a four-year extension with Miami this offseason after playing in all 17 regular season games for the Dolphins in the 2023 NFL Season. He's thrown 83 touchdowns against 40 interceptions and has a 33-20 regular season record. Could this be the last time we see Tua Tagovailoa in the NFL?