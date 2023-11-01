Is the Green Bay Packers front office already throwing in the towel in on Jordan Love?
QB Jordan Love has largely looked awful in his first year starting in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers' front office is noticing.
The Green Bay Packers were likely expecting a bit more from Jordan Love, who had to wait until his fourth year in the NFL to be given a long-term shot at starting. Well, things are not looking up for the QB. If the Packers' own GM is unsure of Jordan Love, you know it's bad. GM Brian Gutekunst doesn't seem to be that pleased with Jordan Love thus far.
Through seven games, the Pack are 2-5. Jordan Love has completed just 57.7% of his passes for 1,492 yards, 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and has earned an abysmal passer rating of 78.2. He's objectively been bad, and it's a tough situation for the Packers. The team still has their core pieces in place during their stretch from 2019-2021 run, when they won 13 games in each of those years.
The Packers were likely hoping that Love was at least good enough to keep the team afloat and probably didn't expect him to be as bad as he's been in 2023. Here's what GM Brian Gutekunst had to say about his team's situation:
"Gutekunst described Love's play as "a little up and down."- Brian Gutekunst
"Like our entire offense, right?" he said. "I think it's been a work in progress for the entire offense. There's been glimpses, particularly in the second halves, of really good football. But we have not started very well. So, I think that group, that unit as a whole has a lot of work to do. But at the same time, they're kind of committed to the process, believe in that group of guys and expect better results coming.""
None of his comments, which can also be read here, indicates that he is bought into the QB he drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. Right now, the Green Bay Packers have the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if the season were to end today, and that could be high enough to land a top QB prospect.
I don't think Love is going to get a long leash, nor do I think it's guaranteed he starts the entire season. Honestly, this is his fourth year in the NFL, and if this is the product from Love after three years of being in the league, he isn't going to make it.
The Green Bay Packers may be in the market for a quarterback next offseason.