The NFL truly does not have many elite quarterbacks, and these three passers could force us to have some tough conversations soon. Who is truly an elite QB besides Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and CJ Stroud? No one else is.
However, there are some layers to being elite. Being elite can't simply mean they're great in the regular-season but below-average in the postseason. Being elite has to mean more than that, and I think the NFL at large throws that word around too much.
It might be time to have some tough conversations about these three quarterbacks
1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Folks, Jalen Hurts might not be that good. His 2022 season is when he put himself on the map. He was incredibly efficient as a passer and with his legs, and out-dueled Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. The Eagles weren't able to win that game, but Hurts' 2022 performance earned him one of the richest contracts in NFL history.
In 2023, Hurts regressed as a passer, and if it wasn't for grown men pushing his rear-end into the endzone, Hurts' season would have looked much worse. Unless Jalen Hurts can return to his 2022 form in 2024, that stellar 2022 season might end up being more of an outlier.
If we took Hurts 2020, 2021, and 2023 seasons, he combined for 45 touchdowns, 28 interceptions, 8,063 yards, and a poor passer rating of 86.8. Folks, that is high-level backup production right there, not starter production. If Jalen Hurts simply replicates his 2023 production in 2024, some tough conversations need to be had.
2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott is Kirk Cousins? That's the way it seems. One of the more efficient QBs since he entered the league in 2016, I remember a while back, TV show host Colin Cowherd labeled Prescott as "Kirk Cousins with better PR" and it seems to be truer everyday. Prescott is 2-5 in the postseason with the Cowboys, but has no troubles putting up intense regular-season numbers.
He's an extremely efficient regular-season passer with virtually no playoff success. He's also due for a new contract extension, but what good would it do the Dallas Cowboys to give one to him? What would they be paying him for beyond a fine regular-season? I don't think Dallas is urgently wanting to get this deal done.
In fact, I think they are prepared to let him walk next offseason, as Dak Prescott simply might be overrated.
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Now with two NFL MVP awards, Lamar Jackson is another other-worldly regular-season QB. But, much like Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson kind of disappears in the postseason. Yes, Jackson is an elite QB, but does the NFL largely think to highly of him? What's the point of being labeled an elite QB if you can't help your deep make deep playoff runs?
Sure, winning the Super Bowl is just another level of difficult, but it's the entire point of playing QB in the NFL. Not winning a QB is a failure, and Lamar Jackson has failed thus far. Jackson has a 2-4 playoff record with six touchdowns and six interceptions.
Like Prescott, when the lights get bright, Jackson dims. It's an unfortunate truth that might need talked about more if the 2024 NFL Season passes and nothing changes.