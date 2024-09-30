It only took Derrick Henry four games to have the best run in Ravens history
If there was an official award given to the best offseason addition for any NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens might win it for their decision to sign running back Derrick Henry in NFL free agency. Henry has been phenomenal since Week 1 for the Ravens and has now found the end zone in each of his first four games with the team, but that's not even the most impressive part.
It only took Henry four weeks to make Baltimore Ravens history, which is pretty crazy to think about. Henry is not just scoring touchdowns from close range. He now is the Baltimore Ravens' record holder for longest touchdown run in franchise history at 87 yards...
Derrick Henry rips off the most impressive run of the 2024 NFL season
Considering the fact that Derrick Henry is 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, him moving this fast at the age of 30 is nothing short of a modern football miracle.
Clearly, the wear and tear of playing in the NFL for such a long time and taking on so many carries and touches every single year hasn't affected Henry's explosiveness. He ripped off this run before the Sunday Night Football production crew could even play the Raven's starting lineup on their lower thirds.
Henry is off to such an impressive start to his Baltimore Ravens career, but especially over the last two weeks. Henry was dominant against the Dallas Cowboys last week with 151 rushing yards and the Ravens are hoping that kind of production and explosiveness can be there for January football where they've struggled offensively.
Henry gives them a legitimate star at the running back position who not only grinds out tough yardage but creates offense for others because of how big of a threat he is. And we see now that Henry is clearly still capable of hitting the home run from anywhere on the field. Nobody wants to get in front of this guy when he's out in space and frankly, not many people can even catch him when he's topping 21 MPH on the in-game GPS.
The Ravens started off this season with a couple of brutal losses and they nearly suffered a third against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, but they were able to prevail. As this post is being written, they are trying to win a home game against the Buffalo Bills to hand Josh Allen and his team their first loss of the season while improving to 2-2 themselves.