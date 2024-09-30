It only took Derrick Henry four games to have the best run in Ravens history

Derrick Henry reached 21.29 mph on his 87-yard TD run, tied for the 4th-fastest speed by a ball carrier this season, and Henry's 8th-fastest speed since 2018.



Henry has reached 20+ mph 27 times as a ball carrier since 2018, trailing only Tyreek Hill (73).#BUFvsBAL | @Ravens pic.twitter.com/9ZFOUb0vhk