It's time to have an uncomfortable conversation about Bills' QB Josh Allen
When will we start talking about Josh Allen?
Buffalo Bills' QB Josh Allen has played in 10 playoff games, and he's won five of them. The team has clearly hit a ceiling in recent postseason appearances, and I think a tough conversation needs to be had. The Bills had the Chiefs right where they wanted them; playing an away game in Buffalo in front of Bills Mafia.
The Bills had rode a late-season surge to clinch the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and the AFC East title. They had beaten the Chiefs in the regular season, so they owned the tiebreaker. Plus, with no Joe Burrow in the postseason, this was the year for Allen and the Bills, right? It sure seemed that way. The Bills made mostly easy work of the Mason Rudolph-led Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round.
Clearly, the Bills had their sights set on something bigger. They all surely knew that they had to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs if they wanted to make the Super Bowl. They had their chance. They had multiple leads during the game, and the Bills just simply could not get it done. Sure, Allen might be way down on the list of who was at fault for this loss.
Their kicker, Tyler Bass, missed a game-tying field goal. Stefon Diggs didn't have a great game. And the Bills' fake punt attempt in the second half was just downright embarrassing. However, playoff games especially in the NFL are typically decided by which team has the better QB. And yes, while wins are not necessarily a QB stat, teams have to sometimes rely on their QBs to push them over the edge.
And time and time again, for the fifth-straight postseason, Josh Allen has not been able to do that. It's becoming a trend, and I think it's time to have a tough conversation about the QB. Many people have called the Mahomes/Allen rivalry this generation's Tom Brady/Peyton Manning rivalry. But if we're being honest, is Allen this generation's Manning? Frankly, he seems closer to Philip Rivers than anything.
Josh Allen has a 5-5 record in the postseason. His five wins have come against the following QBs:
An old, washed-up Philip Rivers, an injured Lamar Jackson, a rookie QB in Mac Jones, Skylar Thompson, and Mason Rudolph.
His five playoff losses have come against Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes three times.
Folks, this isn't nothing. I get that many people are sucked into Josh Allen because of his insane dual-threat nature. He's already one of the best rushing QBs in the history of the NFL and could at any time, rip off a huge run. I understand why people are so enticed by him, but the little playoff success is becoming a scary trend.
The Buffalo Bills have again seen their season tragically end, and Josh Allen has been at the center of it.