Jacksonville Jaguars are an unserious team that doesn't deserve Trevor Lawrence
What are the Jacksonville Jaguars doing?
Franchise QB Trevor Lawrence went down with an ankle injury in the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and this injury proves that they don't deserve the young passer. Poorly run organizations typically stay poorly run.
The Jaguars are still that team even with Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence now in the mix. The Jaguars lost a pretty brutal game in Week 13 against the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals. Backup QB Jake Browning was surgical and helped the Bengals put 34 points on the board. The Jags drop to 8-4 and just don't feel like a special team.
What do the Jaguars do well? Both the offense and defense feel painfully average, and even Lawrence himself hasn't been all that great. However, it's clear that he's a franchise QB and has helped lead this team back into a form of relevancy they haven't consistently had for years.
Lawrence left late in the fourth quarter with a pretty nasty ankle injury that he could barely put pressure on. Especially for a QB, you'd think the team would handle the initial injury with extreme caution. The Jags probably brought the cart out for Lawrence, right? Wrong.
They had a trainer and a... police officer helping Lawrence into the facility. What exactly is this organization doing here? Do you mean to tell me they couldn't bring out a cart for who will end up being the best player in their franchises' history?
This is just weird and indicative of an unserious, poorly run organization. I just don't get the logic here. Ankle injuries are tricky and take upwards of six weeks to heal. This is an injury that might hold him out of the regular season. And if this is a four-week recovery, I'm sure they'd try to get him back in the lineup sooner for the playoff push, because now, the Jaguars have a one-game lead over the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts
The fact that the team could not bring a cart out to immediately take pressure of his injured ankle is just baffling.