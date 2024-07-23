Jaguars continue making moves to regain AFC South title in 2024 season
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made several high-profile moves this offseason in an effort to regain the AFC South title back. The Jaguars are not messing around, folks. They have gotten to work this offseason and clearly want to rip the AFC South title out of the hands of the Houston Texans:
Their most recent contract extension on Tuesday awarded stud CB Tyson Campbell a four-year deal worth over $75 million, making him one of the highest-paid at his position in the NFL. This comes after they locked up two of their own players in Trevor Lawrence and Joshua Hines-Allen, who used to go by Josh Allen.
The Jaguars have made their share of mistakes over the recent decade or so, and that's what we constantly saw them picking near the very top of the NFL Draft, but General Manager Trent Baalke seems to have found something foundational in the last few seasons, and now this team feels prepared to rip the AFC South back into their hands.
The Jaguars endured a tough ending to their season in 2023. They finished 9-8 and totally missed the playoffs, which is one year after they went 9-8 and win the AFC South. The Houston Texans are the new team on the block, and even the Indianapolis Colts played surprisingly well in the 2023 NFL Season.
For the Jaguars, both sides of the ball were just "good" and really nothing more. If they want to take the AFC South back, at least one of their units is going to need to take the next step into stardom in the 2024 NFL Season. With Trevor Lawrence getting a historically big contract extension, it's time for T-Law to prove once and for all why he was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
If he can do that, and if the rest of the roster can pick up the slack just a little bit, the Jaguars will be a dangerous team.