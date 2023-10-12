Jerry Jeudy trade rumors: 5 landing spots for Broncos WR at deadline
Where could Jerry Jeudy land at the 2023 NFL trade deadline?
2. Indianapolis Colts
A common theme among some of the teams you'll see listed as trade options for Jerry Jeudy is teams with young quarterbacks. The Indianapolis Colts obviously just used their 2023 1st-round pick on Anthony Richardson, and while Richardson is currently recovering from a shoulder injury, surrounding him with the best possible talent is in the Colts' best interests.
That's why we saw the Colts give Jonathan Taylor a three-year extension worth $42 million. They understand the position they are currently in, and frankly, they have been much better this season than expected.
Adding Jerry Jeudy would give the Colts another dynamic weapon in the passing game and would reunite him with practice squad receiver KJ Hamler, who was taken in the same 2020 NFL Draft as Jeudy.
3. Houston Texans
Staying in the AFC South, how could you not like the idea of the Houston Texans going out and getting more weapons for CJ Stroud? I think if you're Houston, there's no reason to sit on your hands at the deadline. We've seen GM Nick Caserio make a ton of roster moves over the last three years, and while it may just be coincidence, he's actually brought in a lot of former Denver Broncos in that timeframe.
I wouldn't be shocked, in the slightest, if Houston felt like they could get a dynamic weapon for Stroud and pulled off a trade for Jerry Jeudy.