Jerry Jeudy trade rumors: 5 landing spots for Broncos WR at deadline
Where could Jerry Jeudy land at the 2023 NFL trade deadline?
4. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have a struggling rookie quarterback, an 0-5 record, and no first-round pick in 2024. This is a problem.
The Panthers aren't tanking for Caleb Williams, because they literally can't. The Chicago Bears own their first-round pick. They can't be sending the Bears the no. 1 overall pick, so helping their struggling rookie QB is essential. I'm not sure trading for more weapons is the way to do that, but maybe Jerry Jeudy can be exactly what Bryce Young needs in Carolina.
Jeudy has the skill set to be a consistent go-to receiver but that has yet to be unlocked in Denver. Perhaps Frank Reich can make it happen in Carolina.
5. Buffalo Bills
There has been some friction of late between the Buffalo Bills and Stefon Diggs. While it seems like things are alright at this point, they've also got Gabriel Davis coming up on free agency in 2024. It might be a good idea for the Bills to go after a player like Jerry Jeudy and set themselves up with someone they can rely on in 2024.
Jeudy will still be under contract, and he can give the Bills an advantage this season as well. Buffalo is a team that obviously likes to throw a ton, and Josh Allen can spread the ball around. Jeudy would still not get the lion's share of targets here, but he could take over as the WR2 in Buffalo sooner rather than later.