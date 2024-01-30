What jerseys are the Chiefs wearing in Super Bowl LVIII?
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. The Chiefs had a 50-year drought of making it to the big game but now have become a staple in the Super Bowl, much to the chagrin of the rest of the league.
As the home team for the Super Bowl, the Chiefs get to pick which jerseys they want to wear for this year's championship game. They revealed their pick on Tuesday.
The Chiefs will wear their red home jerseys for Super Bowl LVIII.
The Chiefs have worn their red jerseys in two of their previous three trips to the Super Bowl. They beat the San Francisco 49ers (their same opponent for this game) in Super Bowl LIV in these red threads and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked their away jerseys for Super Bowl LV, forcing KC back into their home unis for that game. That was a blowout loss for Kansas City.
In last year's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs wore their road white jerseys for the first time in their recent Super Bowl appearances.
A win against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII would give the Kansas City Chiefs a winning record in the Super Bowl while donning these threads but a loss would obviously give them a losing record.