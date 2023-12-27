Justin Fields and Chicago Bears are in need of a fresh start
There has been so much talk about what the Chicago Bears will do with QB Justin Fields when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around, and for both sides, a fresh start is what needs to happen. In year three, Justin Fields is still in the same spot he was in year two; there are flashes of him looking like a franchise QB, and flashes of him looking like a fun backup.
Whether it's a strong half through the air or an insane game with his legs, Justin Fields is an inconsistent player, at best, but there are still some within the Chicago Bears landscape that are calling for him to remain the QB of the team beyond the 2023 NFL Season. And frankly, Justin Fields sticking around as the starter beyond 2023 would set the franchise back by several years, or longer.
I think with all the talk that the Bears could just draft Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft, it's best for Fields and Chicago to just initiate a fresh start. The Bears still have the No. 1 pick in the coming NFL Draft, as they hold the Carolina Panthers first-round pick.
The Bears are right in the mix to land Williams, and even though he has not officially declared yet, he likely will. Chicago has not had a true franchise QB since, well, since when? The team has latched onto that old-school, defensive mindset, and it's hurt them in the modern-day NFL. The Bears seem to have a great chance to get their franchise back on the right track if they draft Williams.
Their own first-round pick is inside the top-10, so they can land another blue-chip prospect in the first round after drafting Williams. Justin Fields also isn't a very good NFL QB, and certainly should not be viewed as the better option between him and Caleb Williams. With Fields, the Bears would have to make a decision on his fifth-year option soon, and he's not shown enough on the field to warrant that option being picked up.
With Caleb Williams, the Bears can reset their financial situation at QB and get a cost-controlled player for years to come. Plus, all signs point to Williams being a stud in the NFL. I also think there would be some teams who could send a day-2 pick for Justin Fields, and might do so with the intention of starting him.
The Bears' offensive system hasn't exactly been the best for Fields, so you never know, maybe a new team would know how to unlock Fields. But one thing is sure; the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields need a fresh start.