Justin Fields' performance in Week 18 should end QB debate for Bears in 2024
If there was any question about the future of Justin Fields in Chicago, I think the QB answered them himself.
I mean, did we expect anything different from Justin Fields and the Bears' offense? It's become even more clear after Week 18 that Chicago should go in a different direction with their QB. The Bears had a very outside shot to make the postseason in Week 18, but were mainly playing this game to play spoiler to the Green Bay Packers. Had the Packers lost to the Bears in Week 18, they'd have not made the postseason.
However, even though it was a one-possession game, Chicago was not playing good football in Week 18, and while their QB wasn't totally at fault, he wasn't doing the team any favors. FIelds went 11/16 for 148 yards, 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He added just 27 carries on eight yards. As an offense, the Bears had just nine points, 192 total yards, allowed five sacks, and had the ball for over 28 minutes.
It was a total dud of a performance for Chicago, and if the Bears were still struggling to decide between Justin Fields and a QB with their No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, I think Fields made the decision easy for them. The Bears should not waste more time thinking about this decision. Frankly, whoever offers the Bears the highest draft pick is who the Bears should trade Fields to.
Their No. 1 pick can likely be used for USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who some have called a generational prospect and has been compared to Patrick Mahomes. And not only do the Bears have the top pick, but they also have the ninth overall pick as well. Chicago can get a QB with their top pick and also double-down on offense and perhaps land another wide receiver or prospect along the offensive line.
I don't necessarily think the Bears failed Justin Fields. It's hard to fail a QB when the QB was never showing much potential in the first place. However, could the Bears have done better for Fields? Sure, but that is true for every team with a young QB. Chicago has a ton of cap space and two first-round picks in 2024, so they have a chance to turn their franchise around in 2024, but it should not be with Justin Fields under center.