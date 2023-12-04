5 changes Chiefs need to make before it's too late
Losers in three of their last five games, the Chiefs have to figure it out.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Feature Rashee Rice and Justin Watson even more
Each game, most of us see the same exact thing when we watch rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice.
He is the best wide receiver on this football team; the most explosive with the ball in his hands, at least. But, the Chiefs continue to utilize him only in the short and intermediate game. Is this because they don't believe he can run more complex routes? What's the reasoning?
It doesn't matter. Andy Reid has to get this guy on the field more, as he's playing just 50 percent of snaps right now. He leads the receiving room in both yards and touchdowns and is clearly the best option in the group. But, there's also another option who deserves more opportunity: Justin Watson.
This year, Watson has definitely played the most he's ever played, but his snap count should be even higher. At the moment, Watson has been on the field for 49 percent of the team's snaps. He has been a dependable asset, especially when the Chiefs get down into the red zone. In a year where the team doesn't have a true number one wideout, Watson has made some big plays. 14 of his 20 receptions have gone for a first down.