5 changes Chiefs need to make before it's too late
Losers in three of their last five games, the Chiefs have to figure it out.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Get Marquez Valdes-Scantling off the field, limit Skyy Moore's snaps
Every week, Chiefs fans are left wondering just how and why the team ever decided to pay Marquez Valdes-Scantling. This season, more than last, it seems as though every other time he is targeted, the pass ends with an incompletion. Whether it's due to a drop (often, it is) or a route ran the wrong direction (also a frequent outcome), Valdes-Scantling has been downright disruptive to his own offense.
We all remember the deep drop he missed on a potential game-winning touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago. It was absolutely brutal, and it came on a national stage.
Skyy Moore has also been frustrating to watch, with similar outcomes. Usually, targeting either Moore or Valdes-Scantling winds up being a low-percentage play with high risk, especially if it comes within a needy circumstance.
Instead, the Chiefs should be targeting a guy like Travis Kelce more often. Sunday night against the Packers, Kelce received just five targets -- his second-lowest total of the season. Why? Why was he targeted so little in a game the Chiefs were down? This makes zero sense.