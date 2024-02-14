Kansas City Chiefs Mock Draft: Trying to three-peat for the first time ever
The Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in a row. Can they be the first NFL team to three-peat?
157th Overall Pick - Daequan Hardy, CB, Penn State
L'Jarius Sneed is also a free agent in 2024, so the Chiefs could potentially lose him to the open market. And yes, teams who win the Super Bowl do typically lose a few free agents here and there. Players got their rings, so the second contract is usually where they want to chase the bag. If the Chiefs cannot meet the demands of Sneed, they could look to the 2024 NFL Draft to bolster this unit, so my selection is Daequan Hardy from Penn State.
171st Overall Pick - Jaylon Carlies, S, Missouri
249th Overall Pick - Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
The Kansas City Chiefs used their final picks to bolster the defense, which was the better unit between the offense in 2023. I do think the Chiefs are in a spot to make the so-called "luxury picks" here and there, but the roster still does have some needs. Fortunately for KC, they are an extremely desirable place to play, so don't rule out them being able to sign some players for a cheaper price than they'd get from other teams.